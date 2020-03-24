New numbers of blood shortages locally, nationwide amid COVID-19 outbreak reveal dire need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross says it urgently needs blood donations because of severe local and nationwide shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you’re healthy, now is the time to find a local blood drive and donate,” Angie Springs, communications and marketing manager for The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, told FOX4.

“The need for blood is constant. A lot of people we partnered with, like schools and businesses, have closed (during COVID-19).

More than 260 local blood drives have canceled during the outbreak – causing a loss of more than 10,000 blood donations, Springs said. Nationwide, more than 6,000 blood drives have canceled.

“That means there have been 200,000 fewer blood donations – and that’s just amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Springs said. “That’s shocking. People are still sick, they still get in car wrecks, and the need for blood is still there. And the only way to ensure we have enough lifesaving blood is for healthy people to turn out and donate.”

Springs said people can still donate during the Emergency Stay At Home orders. “This is a vital, essential activity that is allowed,” she said.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments online at www.redcrossblood.org.

“We are taking extra, cautionary steps during this time,” Springs said. “When donors arrive for their appointments, they’ll have their temperatures taken. Anyone with a temperature of 99.5 or above will be deferred, but anyone with a temperature in the normal range can give.”

Donors may also be asked to check-in from their cars and wait for a text message to come in and donate, Spings said.

“We’re monitoring the number of people allowed in the rooms and practicing social distancing.”

Click on this link for more information.