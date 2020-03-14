New positive coronavirus case emerges out of Franklin County, Kansas

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — A new presumptive positive case has been identified in Franklin County as of March 14, according to a statement by communications director Kaci Brady.

This is the eighth positive test that has been announced in the state of Kansas.

“All precautions have been taken and anyone who we believe has come in close contact with this individual has been quarantined,” the statement reads. “We are taking sensible measures to minimize the risk of all disesase (sic) that is currently present in the community.”

The county, just southwest of Johnson County, has declared a State of Local Disaster, recommending that inside events of more than 100 attendees be canceled. The statement recommends that people refrain from person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently and avoid touching their faces. People in Johnson County can go to the government’s website for more information.

Franklin County is the fourth county to have a positive COVID-19 test in Kansas, following Butler County near Wichita and Johnson and Wyandotte Counties in the Kansas City metro.

