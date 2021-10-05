New push for vaccinations will make some in Kansas City area $100 richer

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Health Department hopes a new incentive program will convince some of the most vaccine-hesitant people to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 shot.

The health department in Liberty is offering people a $100 Visa gift card if they are vaccinated at Clay County’s health center.

To be eligible, people must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 12 years-old

Seeking first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine shot

The health center offers all three vaccines. Those who decide to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive two $50 gift cards after the vaccine is administered. Those who decide on the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will get a $50 gift card after their first shot and another $50 gift card after the second dose.

Appointments can be made online through the Clay County Public Health Center.

The incentive program is available through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. It will continue until it runs out of funding, or December 31, 2021.

Missourians who have already received one or two doses of the vaccine are not eligible for the gift cards.