KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Nearly one-third of COVID-19 patients become “long haulers,” battling the virus side effects for months or, in some cases, longer.

For Terri Allen, her battle with COVID-19 is approaching nearly 2 years, but there is hope.

A new study at the University of Kansas Medical Center hopes to examine this exact issue.

“Fitness all the time, healthy cooking and fitness. I taught kickboxing, Zumba, personal trained,” said Allen, who suffers from COVID long hauler symptoms.

Allen was always active. It was the thing that gave Terri Allen her purpose and her why.

“That was my passion, changing lives. I wrote a food journal and recipe book, and I named it ‘Life Changing,’” she said.

What she didn’t know, is that her life would suddenly change. Allen contracted COVID before wearing masks was a thing. The fitness guru fought the deadly virus for nearly 2 months, in what she would find out was only the beginning.

“I haven’t thrown a punch and kickboxing or dance or anything in two years,” Allen said.

“Even after we get through this pandemic, and as we start to see the numbers tail off, we are going to see a huge public health problem,” Dr. Mario Castro of the University of Kansas Medical Center said.

That concern, being long haulers symptoms from COVID. Between 20 and 30 percent of people who get the virus develop this.

For Allen, it’s caused her to be on 10 medications and for many, it causes extreme fatigue, shortness of breath and serious heart concerns.

“We need to know, understand what causes those symptoms and that would then allow us to come up with better treatments for them,” Castro said.



The study is looking to have more than 17,000 participants for side effects, affecting all age groups. The semblance of hope is that overtime, it does get better. For Allen, she’s ready for the 180.



“Don’t call it a comeback. I’ve been here for years. That’s my theme. I am definitely coming back with a vengeance,” Allen said.



If you or someone you know would like to participate in this study, you can contact Adam Ruff at (913) 574-3932 or aruff@kumc.edu.

The study is for those 18 and older only.

