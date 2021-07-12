Wyandotte County health department offers new incentives to convince vaccine hesitant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Public Health Department plans to launch a new phase of its incentive program this week.

Starting Wednesday anyone 12 and older who lives in Wyandotte County and gets a vaccine will be eligible to “Spin to Win” one of several prizes.

The giveaway is only being offered for those who are vaccinated at the Unified Government Public Health Department’s location near North 78th Street and State Avenue. The building is open for vaccines every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prizes include $50 Visa gift cards, gift cards to restaurants, and custom t-shirts. Those who are vaccinated can also decline the spin and be entered in a drawing to win a $500 gift card.

Wyandotte County residents who need COVID-19 tests will also receive a $25 Visa gift card, while supplies last.

You are eligible for both incentives if you get a COVID-19 saliva test and a vaccine on the same visit.