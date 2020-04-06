Nick and Jake’s closes Main Street location permanently, citing economic fallout from coronavirus pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local restaurant chain is closing one of their locations, citing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick and Jake’s closed their Main Street location permanently.

“This has been a very difficult time for us and yes, with a heavy heart we have decided to close our Main Street location permanently,” the restaurant owners announced on facebook.

The owners said that they expect economic recovery to be difficult after restrictions are lifted.

“Recovery over the next 6 months will be slow and in order to survive and stay healthy, we felt it was best to close. Please know, we are doing everything in our power to keep navigating these unknown waters.”

Nick and Jake’s locations in Overland Park and Parkville remain open. The Shawnee location is temporarily closed.