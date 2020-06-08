No clients contracted COVID-19 from Springfield Great Clips exposure, health department says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There have been no additional cases of COVID-19 tied to a Springfield Great Clips salon, where two sick workers were in contact with multiple people.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Monday that the incubation period has passed from those who were potentially exposed to the virus.

A total of 140 clients were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the salon last month after two sick workers tested positive.

The fact that none of the people who were potentially exposed became ill with the virus is a development that Health Director Clay Goddard calls “exciting.”

“We are studying more closely the details of these exposures, including what types of face coverings were worn and what other precautions were taken to lead to this encouraging result,” he said.

“We never want an exposure like this to happen, but this situation will greatly expand our understanding of how this novel coronavirus spreads.”

Of the 140 people who were potentially exposed, 46 took the offer of free testing, with all of those results coming back negative.

The health department says regardless of testing, all of the people who were potentially exposed were quarantined for the duration of their exposure period.

