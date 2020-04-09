‘No one is exempt from this’: Family shares Lenexa 21-year-old’s struggle fighting coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Behind the COVID-19 cases numbers, there's a name and a face behind each person fighting the illness. One of them is a 21-year-old from Lenexa.

Evan Shermer's family said the virus seemed to come out of nowhere and hit him hard. But they are celebrating every small step of progress and are thankful for all those supporting them in this difficult journey.

Evan Shermer loves to fly. The 21-year-old saved up his own money to get pilot training. His dream is to earn the hours needed for certification as a commercial pilot.

But right now, he's grounded, hospitalized with coronavirus.

"Evan is 21 and in good health. It's like, wait a second, why was he? I’m 52 and I have asthma. My other son is 23 with asthma, and it's like if anybody it should've been me, you know, why him? What I want people to know is, yeah, no one is exempt from this," said Rob Shermer, Evan's dad.

Rob said Evan started feeling off about two weeks ago. The whole family had been staying home, and Evan only went out for a quick grocery run.

"He was vomiting a lot and headaches and then toward Sunday and end of the weekend, it was chills and such. So Monday, he actually took himself to urgent care. He knew something was wrong," Rob said.

Soon after, Evan was sent to KU for a COVID-19 test. But before they knew results, he took a turn for the worst.

"By Tuesday evening, he was in ICU on a ventilator," Rob said.

The hardest part has been not being able to visit Evan. That's why they've been driving to the hospital parking lot, just to be close.

"It’s just an ultimate example of helplessness," Rob said.

At the hospital, they've found a community, even meeting some other families affected by the virus. And together, they've been showing support to healthcare workers.

The family's also getting support from around the globe, using the social media #KeepOnBeliEVAN. And they believe the power or all the love and prayers are healing.

This week, Evan's needing less help from the ventilator to breathe. He's responding to commands from nurses and doctors. Thursday, he was even awake and using some sign language on a video call with loved ones.

"We’re just thankful he’s on an upswing right now it looks like. But at the same time, the doctors say there are going to be good days and there’s going to be bad days," Rob said.

The family is hopeful, though, and wants everyone to take this public health threat seriously.

"Heed the warnings. Stay at home. Do whatever it is you have to do to keep you and your family safe," Rob said.

One of Evan's siblings has also tested positive for the virus, but has mild symptoms, and no one else in the house is sick.

Friday morning, Evan's pilot friends plan to fly over the hospital in formation as a show of support.

Evan also works at the Kansas State School for the Blind in KCK, which has set up a medical fund for him. If you'd like to help, you can email Kylie Kilmer at kkilmer@kssdb.org. There is also a t-shirt fundraiser. Click here to view.

The school also sent the following information to parents after learning of Evan's diagnosis:

"Parents, some of you may be aware through social media or traditional media that one of our dorm employees was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. We have monitored this closely, working with the employee's family and the Unified Government/Wyandotte County Health Department. Based on what we know, the employee did not contract the virus at the time any students were on campus, only in the weeks after classes had ended. I simply wanted to assure you that our first priority is student safety. While I won't be able to share any personal information on the employee or their present condition, I encourage you to contact me if you have any questions or concerns. We are rallying to support the family and employee as best we can in what is a difficult period."