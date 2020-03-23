Non-essential businesses across Kansas City metro preparing to close their doors this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The number of people contracting coronavirus is growing. Government leaders continue to look at new ways on how to slow the spread.

Several counties across the Kansas City metro announced a 'stay at home' order that goes into effect Tuesday and will force non-essential businesses to close this week.

At Crisp Cuts & Styles in Independence, barbers are working on their last few clients before they're forced to close up shop.

"I kind of thought we would be closed. Probably one of the first ones closed, since we come in so much contact with people," a barber at Crisp Cuts said.

The city of Independence is ordering the closure of body care services, places like hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo and piercing shops and massage parlors.

"I know once this is over, business is going to be booming for a lot of people, I think," a barber at Crisp Cuts said.

Non-essential businesses across the Kansas City metro area also being forced to close their doors.

A 'Stay at Home' order begins Tuesday morning, in Kansas City, Jackson, Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Clay and Platte Counties.

Essential activities will be permitted.

At True Value Hardware store in Kansas City, Kansas, the store's assistant general manager is expecting increased business in the coming days.

"I had one of the managers tell me last night we were pretty short staffed. After that announcement we got a pretty good rush," Lucas Orozco said.