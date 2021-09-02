North Kansas City Hospital will require all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Hospital is now the sixth local health care provider to require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Today we join with hospitals across the country in requiring all of our employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November,” CEO and President Dr. Stephen Reintjes said.

“Making the vaccine mandatory is the right move for our patients, our staff, our loved ones and our community. This is one more way we ensure our patients receive care in the safest environment possible.”

North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health employees can request a medical or religious exemption.

The Northland hospital is the latest to require all employees to get vaccinated since Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month.

The University of Kansas Health System, Liberty Hospital, Truman Medical Center/University Health and Saint Luke’s Health System have also announced vaccine requirements for employees.

Additionally, the Department of Veterans Affairs is also requiring its health care workers get COVID-19 vaccines, including those at the Kansas City VA Hospital.

Also on the federal level, the government is working on a mandate requiring all employees at long-term care facilities to be fully vaccinated.