North Kansas City mayor expects to enact mask mandate Monday

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mayor of North Kansas City is eyeing reenacting the city’s mask mandate, as the number cases caused by the Delta variant continues to climb.

Mayor Bryant DeLong said he planned to release additional information about the mask mandate later Thursday or Friday. In an email to FOX4, DeLong said he also expected the mask mandate to closely resemble Kansas City’s mandate.

There is no doubt that COVID-19 is yet again posing a significant health risk to our region and community.



Based on updated CDC guidance as well as the increasing hospitalizations in the region it is my intent to issue a new mask order in NKC. More to follow — Bryant DeLong (@bryantd23) July 28, 2021

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 is yet again posing a significant health risk to our region and community,” DeLong tweeted as he explained his reasoning in a tweet Wednesday morning.

DeLong said he intended to have the mask mandate take effect on Monday, August 2. That is the same day masks will again be required by Kansas City, Missouri.