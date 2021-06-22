North Kansas City School District suspends some activities because of COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District said nine athletes who attend school at North Kansas City High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said it used contact tracing to determine the student-athletes who tested positive for the virus were not exposed at the school or during a district-sponsored event or practice. However, they did participate in activities last week. The district said some teammates may have been exposed during that time.

Because of the exposure, the district is temporarily suspending football, girls basketball, and cheer camps and practices at North Kansas City High School.

The district said families of students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 were contacted directly. The district also sent letters to families of students who were not involved to be transparent about the situation.

The district reminded families that symptoms of COVID-19 resemble the flu. If you or a family member is sick, COVID-19 testing is free and readily available at clinics, doctor’s offices and hospitals.

The district said this only impacts student-athletes at North Kansas City High School and not other schools.