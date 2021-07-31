North Kansas City’s mask mandate begins Monday, mayor says

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final details are being inked, but the mayor of North Kansas City confirmed that the city will be under an indoor mask mandate starting August 2.

Mayor Bryant DeLong tweeted last week that he planned to issue a new mask order.

Saturday evening DeLong confirmed to FOX4 that city leaders are working on the final details, but he will sign the new order Saturday night or Sunday.

DeLong said the order will mirror the mandate that goes into effect in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday.

That means everyone aged 5 and older will be required to wear a mask while indoors, if there isn’t enough space to distance. Masks are required regardless of vaccine status.

The mandate begins Monday, August 2 and will be effective until at least 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 28.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the order will bring the city into alignment with revised CDC guidelines that recommend – in COVID-19 hotspots – people should be wearing masks indoors whether or not they are vaccinated.

As of Friday, every county in Missouri was considered a hotspot according to CDC criteria.