Northland child care reopens to serve families of essential workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Finding someone to care for children can be a challenge for health care professionals and other essential workers during our public health emergency.

One day care center reopened in the Northland Monday, specifically to help parents on the front lines of the virus battle.

Missouri allows day care centers to remain open if they serve medical professionals and other essential workers whose children may have nowhere else to go.

Phenomenal Kids Child Care re-opened after shutting down for a precautionary 14 days of quarantine to make sure everyone is healthy.

The center has gone from serving 30 children to only 10 because of gathering limitations.

Parents must now drop off their kids outside, and staff will take the temperature of every child arriving at the center.

"A lot of our parents actually already are medical response personnel or essential workers," said Charmaine Harden, the child care provider. "We have a couple of families from KCPD. We have families that are nurses or work in a doctor’s office from Children's Mercy to KU Med, to North Kansas City Hospital. So we already had our own in house family."

Child care workers also remove children's shoes and jackets to be disinfected each day.

Parents say they appreciate the center implementing social distancing inside the classrooms, and say many of the policy changes are similar to changes they have had to make doing their jobs.

The center also is selling masks as a fundraiser for families who can no longer afford day care because they aren't working.

The money is used to buy child care supplies for them.