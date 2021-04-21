Northland clinic prepares to close after vaccinating 50K Missourians

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Cerner campus is preparing to close its doors. The site announced Wednesday that it’s final day will be May 6, 2021.

When it closes the county expects to have vaccinated about 50,000 people at that single site.

It opened and held it’s first clinic on February 4th. Since then vaccines have become plentiful across the metro. Because of the abundance in supply, Operation Safe said it’s mass clinic site is no longer needed.

There are other locations across the metro where vaccinations will continue to be offered. The county also provides information about transportations options if you can’t drive yourself to an appointment.

Douglas County, Kan. also announced today it plans to close it’s mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds. Appointments in Lawrence will shift to the city’s hospital and smaller vaccination clinics.

