Northland facility administrator details struggle with COVID-19, despite taking precautions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re learning more now about the new cluster of COVID-19 cases at a Northland senior living facility.

McCrite Plaza Briarcliff is home to just 80 residents, living in arrangements ranging from independent to long-term care settings. Despite taking precautions, the facility has been dealing with on-again, off-again COVID cases for two months.

“This virus is horrible,” said Cassidy McCrite, administrator of McCrite Plaza Briarcliff.

COVID-19 is proving tough to handle. The first staffer who tested positive in March came back to work and is now doing well. But in mid-April, a new case surfaced with a rehab patient. That’s when McCrite Plaza stepped up testing.



“We tested all the rest of our residents in our building twice with 24 hours in between,” said McCrite.

Fast-forward to now, and there are 11 total confirmed cases. About half of those people have had no symptoms. Some staff in quarantine are still testing positive, nearly a month into their diagnosis, unable to hug even their own families.

“You see the strengths of people every day, the sacrifices they are making for others,” McCrite said.



Resident families told FOX4 they are glad McCrite Plaza has been open about the outbreak and is providing good care. With the health department’s help, the facility is now doing vigorous testing.

“Every two hours, we’re taking temperatures. We’re doing vital signs and monitoring it to be on top of this, and that’s for all residents here. Staff are doing the same thing,” said McCrite.

And while McCrite supports businesses reopening and slowly getting. back to normal, he urges everyone to use extreme caution. He says what’s happening in his facility shows asymptomatic carriers are still a big threat to our community’s most vulnerable.

“Please try to recognize what’s going on. Instead of placing blame, be there to support. And if you’re not, don’t want to wear a mask and take those precautions for your own health and safety, then do it for everyone else. We are in this together,” McCrite said.

McCrite says what needs to happen next is widespread rapid-test capability. If his facility could test and get results in a few minutes time, he believes it would drastically limit further spread and potentially even allow family members to start visiting again, which is a critical lifeline to seniors feeling alone.