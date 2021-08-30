Northland parent group sues school districts over mask mandates

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland parents group is suing more than a dozen Missouri school districts and boards of education over indoor mask mandates. The Mayors of Kansas City and North Kansas City, as well as city council members from those two cities, are also named in the lawsuit.

The federal lawsuit was filed by the Northland Parent’s Association. The group said it is made up on Clay and Platte County parents who are working to have their children’s best interest in mind.

The group’s lawsuit claims the mask mandates in place in Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Liberty, North Kansas City, Smithville, Park Hill, and Platte County school districts are unconstitutional, unreasonable, and illegal. The suit claims the mandates violate the rights of students to get an equal education because students who refuse to wear masks will be suspended.

The group also said parents weren’t given enough notice about meetings where mandates were decided. The Northland Parents Association also believes that boards of education fall under a new state law. The law requires governing bodies to meet every month to vote on whether the mask mandates should be extended. The lawsuit states that the mandates in question are open ended.

The lawsuit lists numerous studies from other countries that show children are not as susceptible to the Delta variant, the variant is not as deadly in children, and closing schools has little effect on disease spread.

The lawsuit also cites studies that show masks fail to provide adequate protection against COVID-19 and its variants, and that masks offer a false sense of security to the people who wear them. The lawsuit also points out that many people do not wear masks correctly.

The lawsuit says that children who are forced to wear masks are suffering because of the mandates. It claims children complain of headaches, irritability, difficulty concentrating and a number of other issues.

Many of the studies listed in the lawsuit are in direct contrast to what local doctors and health experts have said publically about COVID-19 over the past 18 months.

Each board of education listed in the lawsuit passed a mask mandate for its school district. The mandates require students, employees, and visitors to wear masks while inside school buildings. Districts with schools in Kansas City, Missouri and North Kansas City decided to implement the mandates to follow city ordinances.

The following are named in the lawsuit:

Excelsior Springs School District

Excelsior Springs Board of Education

Kearney School District

Kearney Board of Education

Liberty School District

Liberty Board of Education

North Kansas City School District

North Kansas City Board of Education

Smithville School District

Smithville Board of Education

Park Hill School District

Park Hill Board of Education

Platte County School District, Board of Ed

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Kansas City, Mo. City Council

North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong

North Kansas City, Mo. City Council.

The lawsuit also states that while the districts said parents can ask for their children to be exempt from the mask mandates, the districts did not include religious beliefs or conscientious objections to be included in the exceptions. It also claims that requirements for medical exemptions are inconsistent and have changed.