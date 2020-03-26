Northland volunteers shift operations to feed families during COVID-19 crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE WOODS, Mo. -- A metro nonprofit that feeds families through Northland school districts is shifting its approach to keep helping during what will likely be a difficult stretch.

“It’s a community food kit, and it’s designed to feed that family versus just the child, through the BackSnap program or visits to the in-school pantries,” said Chris Evans with Feed Northland Kids.

Normally, the nonprofit, which goes beyond weekday breakfast and lunch, helps families through pantries based out of several Northland schools.

“But currently those are all closed because school is out of session, and that’s what prompted the need,” Evans said.

So on Wednesday afternoon, they started switching up their donation and distribution model. They asked people to drop off food donations at Platte Woods United Methodist Church instead.

“We have a building we’re not really using it right now because we’re shut down just like everybody else,” Pastor Britton Fields said. “So to be a part of the community, that’s a beautiful thing.”

In all, the organization helps nearly 1,500 families in the area.

With schools likely closed for potentially several weeks, Evans is asking people to check the agency’s website for information on needed items and drop-off locations and times.

“For many years we have felt like the Northland is a big neighborhood,” Evans said. “And good neighbors take care of each other. And I can think of no more fitting analogy for the times that we are currently experiencing than neighbors helping neighbors.”

Fields said it inspires him to see people put faith into action.

“This is like real life communion,” Fields said. “Like we’re feeding people. And so this is the stuff that Jesus did, and told us to do.”