Not many rushing to reopen Sunday in Platte County

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Not all businesses are eager to resume operations after Platte’s County’s decision to lift its stay-at-home order.

New guidelines will be placed on businesses that want to restart operations Sunday.

Like many restaurants and food services, Bee Creek Cafe and Bakery has been surviving on its take out orders for the last month or so.

In allowing eateries like this one to serve and seat diners again, Platte County’s Health Department says operators are going to have to keep a log of names and phone numbers of customers, in case there’s a COVID-19 outbreak tied to the business.

And they must have a safety plan posted at the front door with instructions for customers .

Bee Creek already has eliminated all of its dining tables and chairs and has decided to use the next few weeks instead to remodel, changing the business to focus more its bakery items and take out orders, with fewer tables, spaced further apart to eventually serve breakfast and lunch again.

“We kind of want to take our precautions,” said Mara Cline, a manager at the cafe and bakery. “But it’s going to be better for us, because we’re going to have a lot more bakery items. More fresh breads and a lot more pastries.”

Bee Creek hopes by the time the bakery and cafe does re-open, customer logs and 25 percent capacity restrictions will be dropped as risks posed by the virus diminish.

Others in Platte City say given the new guidelines for operating, not many are eager to quickly re-open on Sunday.

Businesses in the Kansas City jurisdiction of Platte County cannot reopen on May 3. They still are subject to the city’s May 15 order.

Still, a restaurant near Zona Rosa tells FOX4 it also is planning to wait until June before reopening.