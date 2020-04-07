Number of coronavirus cases involving Burlington, Kansas nursing home rises to 41

BURLINGTON, Kan. — The number of coronavirus cases involving a Kansas nursing home continues to rise.

There are now 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus involving Life Care Center Burlington, the Coffey County Health Department announced Monday.

The cases include employees at the facility as well as residents at Life Care Center.

Some of the employees live outside Coffey County and are counted as coronavirus cases in their home county, according to health officials.

A resident at the Life Care Center in Kansas City, Kansas, was the first COVID-19-related fatality reported in the state on March 12.

Both are operated by a company that also runs a Washington state nursing home linked to several deaths and a St. Louis facility that has multiple cases as well.

