Number of Missouri coronavirus cases rises to 255 as more communities take precautions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Missouri has increased by more than 70 in just one day.

On Tuesday, health officials confirmed there are now 255 cases of the virus in the state, up from 183 reported Monday.

Exactly 100 of Missouri’s cases are from St. Louis County.

Eight of the patients are under 20 years old, and the other patients all range in age from their 20s to older than 70, according to the state health department.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus has now risen to eight with two deaths reported Tuesday in Greene County and three reported Monday in Greene and St. Charles counties and St. Louis city.

The health department said Monday the rise in numbers was partly attributable to the increasing access to testing. With several health care centers and systems operating mobile testing sites, the state now lists 28 places offering testing.

Like the Kansas City area, the city of St. Louis and many of its surrounding counties, along with the Springfield area and the Columbia area, have enacted stay-at-home orders.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson last week ordered an end to gatherings of more than 10 people but has resisted calls to take further action to limit the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, he defended that decision, saying a statewide stay-at-home order would devastate the economy. But said he’ll continue to evaluate the situation and might change his mind later. “When you start talking about shutting the state down for 30 days, 60 days or 90 days, the effects that has on the everyday people are dramatic,” Parson said. “That means businesses will close, people will lose their jobs, (and) the economy will be in worse shape than ever.” For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover. If you think you have the virus, call your health care provider.