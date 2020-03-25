Number of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas could quadruple in next 5 days, official says

TOPEKA, Kan. — The number of positive cases in Kansas could nearly quadruple over the next five days, Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said in a news conference.

“The expectation for the state of Kansas… is that it is forecasted to double in every 3-4 days,” Norman said.

As of March 25, there were 126 recorded positive cases in the state. However, Dr. Norman said he expects 300-400 cases by the March 30, likely closer to 400.

The previous number of cases in Kansas, reported before this news conference, was 98.

“We’re starting up on the inside of the Nike swoosh,” he said, referencing a visual aid he has used to describe how the number of positive cases grows over time.

Dr. Lee said the government orders limiting gatherings and asking people to remain in their residences are trying to flatten that curve. He said people should not try to skirt the rules and find the exceptions to the rule.

“Stay at home,” he said. “This is not a game.”

FOX4 is tracking the coronavirus. Stay informed by clicking or tapping, here.

The interactive map below is automatically updated with information provided by the state of Kansas. Numbers may be delayed as workers constantly update reported cases.