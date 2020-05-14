Nurse, EMT making house calls for Olathe students and families

OLATHE, Kan. — Some students who’ve been studying at home may receive a surprise visit from a school nurse and emergency medical technician.

An outreach partnership is designed to make sure families have support they need for their children to study at home.

There’s only about a week left of school for about 30,000 students in the Olathe school district.

But for the last five weeks, a school nurse has teamed up with a fire department EMT to go to the homes of students with known health issues, or visit kids who haven’t been checking in to their online classes.

The pair can connect students and their parents with food, medical care and even tech support to hook up their home to the internet.

“Our goal is to just make contact with the families, talk with the families. See if the children are having meals, if they are in need of anything medically or nutritionally,” said Rhonda Rettig, an Olathe schools nurse. “Also, just to make eye contact because a lot of the students we are being sent out to go see either have not checked in with teachers on Zoom meetings or not answered calls.”

Families don’t usually want to be identified as needing help.

But the nurse and EMT often find that some families simply don’t know that meals are still available to be picked up at schools, or that there’s technology support to link school iPads and computers to the online lessons students need to continue.

More than 200 families have received help through the outreach effort.

Some have involved sending out a nurse practitioner and paramedic for medical needs, when families are reluctant to go to the hospital.