Odessa School District shifts to virtual learning temporarily

ODESSA, Mo. — The Odessa School District announced it will shift to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. The district said the change was necessary because of the number of sick staff and students.

“We have closely monitored our staff and student absences and the downward trend has continued,” the district said in a letter posted to its website Wednesday afternoon.

High school students will be sent home Wednesday with the devices they need to learn from home. For students who were out of class on Wednesday, the district asks you to contact your student’s building to schedule a time to pick up necessary materials.

The district will continue to provide breakfast and lunch as a drive-thru option to students during alternative method of instruction (AMI) days. Meals can be picked up behind Odessa High School from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families who have not completed the Meal Pickup Survey are asked to do so because it will help the district prepare the correct number of meals.

Athletics and other district activities will continue as scheduled.

The Odessa School District plans to resume in-person classes Monday, Jan. 24.