Oklahoma woman begs people to get vaccinated as husband spends 9th day on ventilator

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman whose husband did not get the COVID-19 vaccine has a cautionary tale for those who have not been vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, Elizabeth Satter’s husband, Cheyne Satter, had spent his ninth day in the hospital in a medically induced coma on a ventilator, KFOR reports.

“My husband is 27 years old and otherwise healthy,” Satter said. “He had no pre-existing conditions, no anything, and COVID took him down. The vaccine is not going to stop COVID. You can’t stop COVID, but it is going to help as far as getting hospitalizations down.”

Elizabeth explained there was no convincing Cheyne to get the vaccine before this.

“He didn’t trust it,” she said. “He was like, ‘It was made in a year. I wouldn’t want something made that soon. I want more research and I want more stuff done on it to see how it affects people before I trust it.'”

On July 9, Cheyne started to suddenly feel exhaustion and dehydration.

On July 13, he was taken to the emergency room with a 104.8 degree fever. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, doctors saying the pneumonia was caused by COVID. He was prescribed medicine and released.

On July 15, Cheyne and Elizabeth went back to the E.R. as he continued to struggle. He was given fluids for dehydration. At 4 a.m. on July 17, his struggle to breathe had become so intense that Elizabeth called for an ambulance.

“He couldn’t even walk from the bedroom to the couch, much less from the bedroom to the car to go to the hospital,” she said.

After a few days of treatment not working as effectively as they desired, doctors put Cheyne on a ventilator and placed him in a medically induced coma. He’s been in that state since July 20.

Elizabeth has been sharing updates of the hospital stay on social media as she and her family struggle with the uncertainty.

“This has affected more than just me and Cheyne and his family,” she said. “It’s affected my family. It’s affected friends. It’s affected our jobs. It’s had a financial toll and a mental toll. The emotional instability is the worst thing, and I would never wish that upon anybody.”

She said prior to the coma, her husband expressed regret about his decision to not get the coronavirus vaccine.

“He told his mom, ‘Once I get over this, I’m running to go get my shot because I don’t ever want to feel like this again,'” she said.

Elizabeth is begging people to get vaccinated, for their sake and everyone around them.

“I just feel like above all else, above all the B.S. that’s running around, against all the false statements and strong opinions. Just do yourself a favor, do your family a favor, do your friends a favor. Just go get your shot. People should know the vaccine is there to help. COVID is not slowing down and it can happen to you.”

Doctors were hoping to get Cheyne off the ventilator this week, but the pneumonia started getting worse Wednesday morning.

They’ve told Elizabeth he could be in the hospital for three to six months.