Olathe church collecting donations to make face masks amid coronavirus shortage

OLATHE, Kan. — College Church of the Nazarene in Olathe is asking for the public’s help in raising donations for face masks.

They’re trying to collect high thread count fabric and sheets to make face masks for those working with vulnerable people in the community. The church will also need people to sew the masks.

According to the CDC, there’s been a shortage of masks due people buying up the masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church is doing its part to help.

“It’s exciting because in this place of fear and concern and anxiety, we want to be a non-anxious presence with them in our community,” College Church Community Information & Development Pastor Troy Snyder said.

Organizers said people with Heart to Heart and the Olathe School Board helped draw up the idea.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off supplies to the church, located in Olathe.