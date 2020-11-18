Olathe public schools say middle and high school students will return to remote learning through end of semester

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Public School District announced Wednesday that after reviewing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, it has decided that beginning November 30, all middle and high school students will return to remote learning.

They will continue in remote learning through the end of the semester, Dec. 18.

Elementary students will continue in-person, full-time learning.

“We know this decision will greatly disappoint some families,” the district said Wednesday. “We know some families will feel relief. We are aware the remote learning format provides challenges for some of our students and families. We want students learning in-person, too.”

Activities and athletics will continue for middle and high school on a voluntary basis, with mitigating strategies in place.