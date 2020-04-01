Old Shawnee Days that was set to take place in June is now canceled due to coronavirus

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Old Shawnee Days Society announced Wednesday that they have canceled Old Shawnee Days 2020 in response to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The even was scheduled to take place Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7.

“We are in an unprecedented situation and this difficult decision was made in the best interest of the community we all share,” the society shared in on the Old Shawnee Days Facebook page. “Our top priority is to focus on the health and safety of our committee members, City staff, volunteers, vendors, entertainers and of course our community.”

The 54-year-old tradition is expected to return in June of 2021.

“This is an event our entire community looks forward to every year and we start planning months in advance,” the society posted. “We all take such pride and enjoyment over those four days when we see so many families together enjoying our community.”