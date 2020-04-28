‘One of a kind’: Family, friends and colleagues gather to share memories of Research nurse who family says died from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celia Yap-Banago gave four decades of her life to Research Medical Center. She died one week ago, after being in home quarantine with what her family calls coronavirus symptoms.

The nurse had spent some of her final days caring for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Tuesday would’ve marked exactly 40 years since Yap-Banago walked into Research to continue her nursing career, and colleagues chose the day to celebrate her life and legacy.

“It’s going to be hard without her there,” said coworker and friend Amanda Workman.

More than 200 nurses, doctors, colleagues, friends and family, gathered outside the hospital to share heartfelt messages about the deep impact she had.

“I strive to be literally half the nurse and half the mother she is,” Workman said.

But Celia was also known as a spitfire who was always pulling pranks and trading favors for candy bars.

“If she decides to visit you or haunt you, rest assured she is all bark and no bite! She is completely harmless and she probably would just try to make you laugh,” said Jhulan Banago, Celia’s son.

“Celia was one of a kind. I’ve only been with the team a few months, but even in that short time, I saw Celia’s little quick wit and the impact she had on her patients and coworkers, and truly is someone we’re going to miss,” said coworker Stephanie Droppelmann.

But her legacy of compassionate caring and mentoring her fellow nurses will continue. The Research Foundation has announced a new scholarship in her name, which will help future nurses, starting this fall.

“I think she’d be so proud of that. She always approached all of us to go back to school, and if we didn’t know what to do with ourselves and our career, she’d talk us through that. So I definitely think this will represent Celia in great ways,” said colleague, supervisor and friend Natalie Shaffer.

Celia Yap-Banago’s official cause of death has still not been determined. Her family is grateful for overwhelming love and support and thankful to hear just how much Celia meant to so many.