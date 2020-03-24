One of the few outdoor options available during the coronavirus shutdown: Golf

I must start off by saying: this is subject to change. Although that’s probably a blanket statement with everything coronavirus related. While some golf courses locally remain open (for now) things are quite a bit different. Unlike other sports, though, golf is an easy one to socially distance yourself from people in a safe way, while getting exercise.

My experience over the last couple of days playing golf since this all started has actually been very pleasant. One of the first things they’ve done is limit the usage of carts. Shoal Creek is down to no carts at all, while other courses that remain open around town you’re only allowed to ride with someone that lives in your house.

When we’re walking, we’re fairly separated by default. Once we are walking from the first tee, there isn’t much interaction physically. Fist bumps, high fives, things of that nature… habits that can be broken pretty quickly.

One of the most common things everyone touches would be the flagstick. You can’t just take it out. Without that, golfers wouldn’t be able to see where to aim in the middle of the fairway. But since 2019, you’ve been able to legally putt with the flagstick in anyway. To keep the ball from going all the way to the bottom of the hole (and add another source of common touching,) several courses are using foam or PVC pipe so you don’t have to reach all the way down.

It doesn't really react any different way either. It takes a bit of time to get used to, though.

I can agree with Zac as well. It was actually fairly pleasant seeing everyone out walking. Normally 80-90% of people are riding carts. It was a general sense of people getting exercise and seeing friends and family in a social setting while remaining safe and following the guidelines as well.

It's a little bit different for Sam, a good college player at UCM. He almost lost his final year of eligibility until the NCAA granted spring sports one more year. The range being closed for the next month is going to be difficult for people who like to practice or have events later in the summer (hopefully.)

As I mentioned above, this is a fluid situation so things will change after I've written this, without a doubt. But as of now, Shoal Creek and Swope Park are two of the city facilities open for play. Paradise Pointe in Smithville remains open with similar guidelines. I've found this a safe way to get exercise and take breaks from being inside, while following the guidelines. Stay safe and enjoy!