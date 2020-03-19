Open For You: Here’s an update on grocery store and restaurant hours and operations in the KC metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The coronavirus pandemic has upended our way of life, and no person or business is exempt from the impacts, including restaurants and grocery stores.

Here's a running list of hours and operations for area grocery stores and restaurants.

Grocery stores :

Hen House: Hen House will temporarily close at 8 p.m. The early hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. is reserved for seniors and guests with disabilities.

Hy-Vee: Hy-Vee locations are shifting hours in response to coronavirus. They are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, with the 7 a.m. hour specifically dedicated to at-risk shoppers. Those at-risk shoppers are anyone ages 60 or older, expectant mothers and people with underlying health conditions.

Cosentino's: Beginning March 20, the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour is reserved for shoppers who are at risk, including senior citizens, pregnant women and those with weak immune systems. Stores will close at 8 p.m.

Walmart: Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The shortened hours will allow employees more time to clean.

Sam's Club: Sam's Club is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pickup is available beginning at 7 a.m.

Aldi: Aldi stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores may have limited hours to allow for cleaning.

Whole Foods Market: Starting Wednesday, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will let customers who are 60 and older shop one hour before opening to the public.

Target: The retailer will “reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests,” Target said, adding it is “encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.”

Dollar General: The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount chain announced it is dedicating the first hour in its more than 16,000 stores in 44 states to help senior shoppers “avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.” The retailer said said in a tweet that it wasn’t “qualifying a specific age” for the set-aside time.

888 International Market: International grocery store offering rice, sauce, an in-house Asian bakery with a carryout cafe and more. Located at 10118 W. 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213. Phone: (913) 341-8700. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday. 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Amazon: Amazon announced a short term measure to focus on household staples during the coronavirus pandemic. Those include food, pet items, baby supplies and medical supplies. There is also an unattended delivery option.

Restaurants:

Joe's KC: Joe's KC is offering curbside pickup at all three of their locations.

Bier Station: Bier Station is offering to-go beer and food.

J. Reiger & Co.: The distillery is offering take home cocktail kits as well as making hand sanitizer to sell.

Minsky's: Minsky's locations are still offering carry out and pizza delivery.

On the Border: On the Border is offering to-go orders, catering and delivery.

Arthur Bryant's: Arthur Bryant's is offering takeout and curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lutfi's Fried Fish North: Carryout only from its location at 305 A NE Englewood Road, Kansas City, MO 64118.

Lutfi's Fried Fish Independence: Carryout and delivery through GrubHub. Located at 4201 S. Noland Road, Independence, MO 64055. (816) 313-5937.

Longboards: All locations are taking mobile orders, online orders, catering and delivery. Northland locations are doing curbside pickup.

Downtown Longboards - 816-839-7447

N Oak Tfwy - 816-454-0008

Liberty - 816-407-9528

Mission - 913-236-2523

Lee's Summit - 816-875-6192

St Joe - 816-866-3840

Underdog Wine Company: Offering call ahead ordering and curbside pickup, plans to extend delivery options on week of March 22. Two locations -- Crestwood at 327 E. 55th Street, Kansas City, MO 64113 (816) 286 - 4139. Union Hill at 2984 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO (816) 581-5757.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Olathe: Located at 12101 Strang Line Road (913) 780-9108. It's offering curbside to-go, carryout and gift shop shopping. Open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. all week.

Taqueira Mexico #2: Doing to-go and delivery via DoorDash. Located at 5920 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64125 (816) 241-4250.

Jasper's Restaurant / Marco Polo's: Jasper's and Marco Polo’s is open for curbside pick up with a full menu. Call (816) 941-6600. Once you arrive, pull up in front of the restaurant so that a member of Jasper’s staff can bring your order out to you while you wait in your car. Located at 1201 W. 103rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Zen Donkey Farms: Delivery only. Get cold-pressed juice delivered to your door, fresh and made to order. Order through website.

J. Gilbert's Wood-fired Steaks & Seafood, Bristol Seafood Grill: Special To-Go Menu -- 20% all to-go food. Curbside pickup also offered. In addition to the to-go menu, they also offer bottles of wine to-go and they are 50% off $100 bottles or less, and 20% off on bottles over $100. Open 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

J Gilbert's -- (913) 642-8070, located at 8901 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66212.

Bristol -- Two locations: 51 E 14th St. Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 448-6007 or 5400 W 119th St. Leawood, KS 66209 (913) 663-5777.

Pizza Ranch Independence: Available for delivery, carryout or curbside. Located at 4660 South Bass Pro Drive in Independence, MO. Call (816) 478-1100.

Ming's Garden: Pickup only at 4311 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64117. Call (816) 452-2151.

Ugly Joe's Bar and Grill: Offering a full menu and daily specials from 11 a.m. - midnight. Call (816) 941-7702 for carryout or order through DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates or GrubHub.

Gates Bar-B-Q: Carryout only, call in to make a pickup at (816) 923-0900. Locations:

1026 State Ave., Kansas City, KS 66102

3205 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64111

1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64110

10440 E. 40 Hwy., Independence, MO 64055

2001 W 103rd Terrace, Leawood, KS 66206

Mr. D's Donut Shop: Offers grab&go, pick-up, call for details about free delivery. Located at 11222 W. 75th Street, Shawnee, KS (913) 631-1282.

Rosedale Barbeque: Open between 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily for curbside pickup, full menu available. Located at 600 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66103. (913) 262-0343.

Topper's Pizza: Open for pickup and delivery. Located at 6027 Metcalf Ave., Mission, KS 66202. (913) 262-7849.

Pizza Shoppe -- Stanley Square: Open for carryout and catering, also available via DoorDash and GrubHub. Located at 7908 W. 151st St., Overland Park, KS 66223. (913) 402-4442.

P.F. Chang's on the Plaza: Open for curbside and delivery. Located at 102 W. 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64112. (816)931-9988.

Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina: Open for curbside, takeout and delivery through DoorDash. Located at 18201 Bass Pro Dr., Independence, MO 64055. (816) 886-7863.

Houlihan's Overland Park: Offering free delivery through our online ordering platform via Houlihan’s.com. Also offering delivery through our 3rd party partners DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. Open 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Located at 11851 W. 95th St., Overland Park, KS 66212. (913) 492-3926.

Tay's Burger Shack: Two locations -- North store: (816) 541-8282. Located at 1019 Armour Rd., North Kansas City MO 64116. Call ahead or simply order at the snow cone trailer.

Overland Park store is located at 7724 151st St., Overland Park, KS 66223 (913) 602-8360. Drive-thru is open.

Mr. Gyros: Hours have changed to 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., offering carryout, call-in and delivery through DoorDash. Multiple locations, click here to find one closest to you. (913) 851-7700.

Johnny's Tavern: All locations open for curbside, pickup, and delivery via DoorDash. Offering daily specials and a free $5 gift card for every purchase of $30 or more. Check out its website to see our menu and find a location near you.

