Over 100 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Missouri with total of 356, including 8 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health is reporting 101 new positive cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total in Missouri to 356, including eight deaths.

St. Louis County is reporting the most cases with 129. The city of St. Louis has 44 cases. Kansas City, Missouri is reporting 43 cases and Jackson County is reported 17 cases.

Three women from an assisted-living center in Green County have died from the virus. A fourth woman from the center remains hospitalized.

Health officials announced the death of a woman in her 30s in St. Louis and a man in his 70s in St. Charles County on Monday. Three other deaths, in Boone, St. Louis and Jackson counties, were announced last week.

The health department said the rise in confirmed cases was partly attributable to the increasing access to testing. With several health care centers and systems operating mobile testing sites, the state now lists 28 places offering testing.

Greene and Boone counties on Tuesday joined the growing list of jurisdictions requiring residents to stay at home, joining St. Louis city and St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, Jackson, Clay and Buchanan counties.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson last week ordered an end to gatherings of more than 10 people but has resisted calls to take further action to limit the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, he defended that decision, saying a statewide stay-at-home order would devastate the economy. But said he’ll continue to evaluate the situation and might change his mind later.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.