Over 50 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Kansas bringing total to 319, including 6 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health & Environment is reporting Sunday afternoon that Kansas now has 319 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19, including six deaths. This is 58 more cases confirmed since Saturday.

Johnson County, Kansas has the most cases with 101, including one death. Wyandotte County has 55 cases, including four deaths. The latest death, a man in his 90s, reported by the Wyandotte County Health Department earlier Sunday.

Sedgwick County, in the Wichita area, is reporting 42 positive cases and Shawnee County, in the Topeka area is reporting 13 cases, including one death.

Douglas County is reporting 23 cases, however KDHE said one case is presumptive positive because it was not confirmed through a KDHE lab.

Leavenworth County is reporting 17 cases and Franklin county has six reported cases.

KDHE said the age range of the patients is 4 to 95 years of age, with a median age of 56. Of the 319 confirmed cases, 156 are female and 163 are male.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Saturday issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will go into effect Monday and last until Sunday April 19, 2020.