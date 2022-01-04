Overland Park business offering free COVID-19 tests on Tuesday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park-based MyHomeLabs is offering free PCR COVID-19 tests on Tuesday as part of a Back to School Testing event.

No appointments are necessary and tests are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 15112 Glenwood Street on Tuesday only.

Patients who get tested before noon on Tuesday, will receive their results by the end of the day.

MyHomeLabs will have a drive-thru so patients do not have to exit their vehicles to get tested.

If you have a smartphone, they will provide you with a QR code to scan so you can fill out the paperwork virtually to expedite the process.

If you are unable to attend the free event, you can purchase a PCR test on their website. They will mail the test to you with a return label and process the test within 24 hours.

