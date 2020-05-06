Overland Park city leaders to vote Wednesday on whether to open city pools this summer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park city leaders will decide Wednesday day if city pools will open this summer.

This is not what families wanted to hear as they prepare to come out of hiding. But there are a number of factors that will weigh into the decision– cost being one of them.

Overland Park operates six pools and spends more than $1.2 million to run them.

But revenues have not exceeded more than $750,000 in any of the last three years.

Based on the 2020 budget, it would cost the city more than $650,000 to keep all their pools staffed and opened.

Then take into account the state safety mandates and restrictions.

Crowds will be limited through mid-June.

Some cities do not feel it’s worth the potential risk.

Roeland Park and Prairie Village won’t reopen their pools until 2021.

Lenexa is just keeping one of its three pools open.

Kansas City, Missouri will decide by the end of the week what to do with its pools and spray grounds.