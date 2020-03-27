Overland Park Fire Department employee tests positive for coronavirus, agency says

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A member of the Overland Park Fire Department’s administrative staff has tested positive for coronavirus, the agency says.

According to an email from Fire Chief Bryan Dehner obtained by FOX4, the employee was last at work on March 18 and is not routinely involved in emergency response or patient care.

He began feeling symptoms the evening of March 20. His symptoms got worse and required hospitalization by March 22, Dehner said in the email.

After investigating, officials believe he and his family contracted the virus when they were out of town for a sporting event, according to Dehner’s email.

The department is also tracking two other employees who are quarantining, and six Overland Park police have been asked to quarantine as well.

Overland Park Fire Department said all areas where the fire administration employee frequented have already been cleaned and disinfected by a commercial company.

The department also plans to implement more measures to distance employees, including working from home for some.