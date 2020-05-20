Overland Park’s 5 outdoor pools will stay closed for summer 2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park City Council voted on Monday, May 18 to keep its five outdoor public pools closed for the 2020 summer season.

The five pools; Blue Jacket, Marty, Stonegate, Young’s and the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, were scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. However, restrictions put in place due to the pandemic have made opening safely an issue, according to a statement from the city.

The county’s stay-at-home order has prevented city staff from interviewing and hiring hundreds of needed lifeguards. Training and guard duties also require close contact, including CPR classes and other first aid measures. These would not be permitted under the ongoing social distancing measures.

The Matt Ross Community Center indoor pool is expected to open later in the summer, unless changes to the Johnson County Recovery Plan make it impossible to do so. Privately owned pools are not affected by the decision, but must still follow state guidelines.

Johnson County leaders voted on Friday, May 1 to follow Kansas’ state guidelines for reopening.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced on May 19 that the state would move into Phase 2 of the “Ad Astra” reopening plan, which will restrict gatherings of 15 or more people. She said she expects to move to Phase 3 by June 8 and phase out the restrictions as soon as June 22.

