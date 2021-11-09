Pandemic pay: Metro school district approves plan to give employees bonuses

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Teachers and other regular employees in the Raytown School District will be getting an unexpected bonus, just in time for Christmas.

The school district approved a plan suggested by the Raytown Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. It will give all regular employees a $500 stipend.

The Superintendent said the stipends were needed because of the additional duties employees have been required to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes sanitizing and cleaning work and classrooms, additional duties due to current staff shortages, and helping with contact tracing.

“The Board of Education appreciates the hard work and dedication of all Raytown C-2 School District employees. In this time of Thanksgiving celebration, we are happy to show our gratitude for our staff’s willingness to face the continued uncertainties and new challenges presented by the pandemic,” the district said in a statement.

The stipends will be paid in December.