Park Hill joins North Kansas City School District to require masks for at least the first week of school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District said it will require all students, staff, and visitors age 5 and older to wear masks while indoors starting August 2. The masks are required in all public areas in district facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement coincides with the mask mandate Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued on Wednesday. The order will be in place through at least 12:01 a.m. on August 28. That means students will be required to mask up for at least the first week of school.

Park Hill is also asking teachers and parents to stay home, or keep their children home, if they are sick.

The North Kansas City School District announced Thursday it will also require masks for everyone age 5 and older while inside facilities.

The first day of school for most students in the North Kansas City School District is August 23. That means teachers and students there will also begin classes wearing masks.

