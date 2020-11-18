Park Hill moving to distance learning through part of December following more positive COVID-19 cases

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The Park Hill School District announced Wednesday that because of the health risk to its students and staff and because of the increasing issues it’s having with staffing, it will be moving to distance learning for the entire district, preschool through 12th grade, from Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 11.

The district said this is the CDC-recommended length of a quarantine, so hopefully it will prevent any spread of illness after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We need our community’s help to get us back into school, so please do your part during this time to physically distance and wear your mask,” the district said in an email sent to parents Tuesday. “We are notifying you today in order to try to give families, teachers and staff some time to prepare for this shift.”

The district reported 61 new cases this week, 24 were in elementary schools and at Gerner, and it has seen these same kinds of numbers in younger grades over the last few weeks.

“The resulting quarantines are helping to keep our students and staff safe, but they are making it difficult to staff our classrooms and our schools and to maintain our high standards for teaching and learning in Park Hill,” the district said. “Our efforts to hire good candidates as substitutes are starting to work, so we are hopeful that we will have more of these people on board by December 14, when our in-person learners are scheduled to return.”

As of Wednesday, at least eight other area school districts plan to transition back to online learning.

On the Missouri side, at least Blue Springs and Grain Valley are making the move. On the Kansas side, those districts are Spring Hill, DeSoto, Eudora, Tonganoxie, Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission.

Middle and high school students at Spring Hill, Blue Valley, Blue Springs and Shawnee Mission will begin online learning after Thanksgiving Break.