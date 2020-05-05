Local professor explains why COVID-19 conspiracy theories thrive, how to combat them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conspiracy theories surrounding the novel coronavirus have been spreading online.

FOX4 interviewed Dr. Monica Brannon, assistant professor of sociology at Park University, about why they’re so popular and how to combat them as they float around the internet and your social media feeds.

An increase in conspiracy theories?

FOX4: “Have we seen, in your opinion, an uptick in conspiracy theories spreading online during the coronavirus?”

Dr. Brannon: “I don’t know about the number specifically, but we certainly have seen a wide circulation of a number of different conspiracy theories during this time.”

Conspiracy theories and tragic events

FOX4: “Why does misinformation seem to spread around tragic events like 9/11, the Kennedy assassination and coronavirus?”

Dr. Brannon: “Part of it is kind of the general anxiety that has to do with these sorts of events and the other side is the uncertainty that’s tied to this.

“So we’re at a particular moment we’re at a time where this particular disaster we’re both uncertain about the future and we’re also additionally reliant on our community, our peers, the people around us for our own safety so all of these sorts of things compiled together create a condition in which conspiracy theories are sort of ripe to take off.”

FOX4: “You say ‘ripe to take off.’ Is it that people are scared and that there’s a lot that’s beyond our control right now and that’s not a comfortable feeling for anybody?”

Dr. Brannon: “Certainly people are scared and anxious and isolated and all those sorts of things that, generally speaking, create conditions under which we ourselves are seeking out more information and more answers to things in relation to a lack of control.”

“So that’s certainly part of it and the other, just the general unknowns about the end of this pandemic, exactly what’s going to happen on sort of a monthly basis but also years into the future as we hear reports and predictive models about what some of the outcomes might be.”

Can conspiracy theories lead people to act out?

FOX4: “We’ve seen the 5G conspiracy theory that mobile networks spread coronavirus spread online and lead to cell towers being destroyed in Europe. Is there a concern that some misinformation, when it reaches the right audience, could lead to destructive actions?”

Dr. Brannon: “This is always a concern that there are always impacts to conspiracy theories. While these are kind of singular events, I don’t think many people actually adhere to the active part of this and go out and do something in relation to the conspiracy theory.”

“We can certainly point to examples like you just described where there are certainly outcomes to this whether it’s the is belief in misinformation that might cause me to act differently and not wash my hands, to the larger impact to what if I go out and destroy a cell phone tower, something like that.”

The role of social media in spreading conspiracy theories

FOX4: What role do you think social media plays in spreading misinformation?

Dr. Brannon: “I think it plays a large role in a couple different ways. One is the immediate access to any information and the continued circulation of information of all sorts that social media allows for and kind of encourages. Additionally we know that we tend to silo on social media. It’s very easy to do so, meaning we follow people that already share our opinions.”

“We also know that social media actively exploits some of our interests. We know the sort of algorithmic targeting that happens where the recent report that Facebook allowed a category for people interested in pseudoscience as one of the categories where somebody could buy advertisements to directly target those people.”

“So both the sort of sociotechnical conditions of social media kind of what the sites themselves allow, plus who we actually connect with via social media. I think both have an effect in what we consume in terms of information.”

(Facebook has since rescinded this policy.)

Conspiracy theories and political beliefs

FOX4: Are people more apt to believe conspiracy theories that fit their political beliefs?

Dr. Brannon: “I think the research definitely indicates that. That sort of confirmation bias or the way in which ideological thinking is tied together so if I believe a particular thing and then someone who thinks similar things like me then tells me something new, I’m more likely to believe that person rather than just reading that conspiracy theory online from an unknown source.”

“In addition, we can think about how leaders or influencers within these ideological circles also influence us and we’re more likely to believe what they say and so all of these things taken together sort of allow us to justify or rationalize or even open ourselves to the possibility of conspiracy theories in a way that we might not if we just simply read it somewhere else.”

What role does the news media play?

FOX4: What about news reporting on the topic and local news outlets? What role does the news media play and how can we combat conspiracy theories?

Dr. Brannon: “I think reporting plays a huge role. Reporting shapes how we consume that information. If the title of a piece is written as clickbait where a conspiracy theory is not marked as a conspiracy theory, but just simply a question, that plays a big role.”

“In addition, the sort of blurring between commentary and information itself that happens often in news reporting is a problem. When I learn about something via local news or any news source, is it declaratively untrue in the reporting itself and not being told as a way to garner interest in a story?”

How to stop misinformation from spreading

FOX4: How do you stop misinformation?

Dr. Brannon: “I think we encourage the diversification of information consumption. So try to encourage people to read a diversity of information sources, not only what people they already know are linking to on social media.”

“Another thing is to simply ask more questions. Ask the person, ‘Where did you hear that from? Why do you think somebody would say that? What about somebody who acted upon it? Do you think it might be dangerous if that’s not true?’ to get people to talk more and to start to question their own beliefs or at least to question where they get information from and whether or not it is necessarily verifiable.”

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited.