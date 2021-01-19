People frustrated as thousands try to access local COVID-19 survey sites

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Frustration is growing as thousands of people across the Kansas City metro struggled to take surveys to show their interest in a COVID-19 vaccine.

This survey to express interest in getting the vaccine in Johnson County, Kan. has been filled out by more than 80,000 since Friday afternoon.

It’s the same story in other metro counties. Thousands of people tried to access a similar survey on the Jackson County Health Department‘s website today. Instead of the survey, the message below greeted them.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he’s heard from people who are frustrated with the process. While Lucas works closely with health departments in both Kansas City, Mo. and Jackson County, on a call with doctors at the University of Kansas Health System Tuesday morning, he said his message was the same for anyone in the metro having trouble accessing a survey site.

“Keep trying. If the site is having issues, let’s say today, make sure you try again tomorrow,” Lucas said. “The reality is that particularly given the volume we have signing up not everyone is going to get vaccinated this week. So not being able to get your signup done Tuesday at 9 a.m. doesn’t mean we won’t be able to by Wednesday or Thursday to be able to get that started.”

Health experts across the metro say the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccination process changes. They also reiterate there will eventually be enough vaccine for everyone who wants it. It’s just taking time to get the vaccine from manufacturers and the government.

“We have worked hard to make sure we have the vaccine site up and it’s important for us as we talk about not wasting supplies of vaccines to be able to quickly be able to reach significant and large groups but at the same time make sure you keep trying,” Lucas said.

If you’re still having trouble after trying the site multiple times, call your health care provider or your county or city health department for help.