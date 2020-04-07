Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order

Central Street downtown Kansas City is empty on March 31 after a “stay-at-home” order was enacted the week before. Photo by Travis Meier.

A sidewalk downtown Kansas City is empty of people on March 31 during what would normally be a bustling time of the week. Photo by Travis Meier.

A picture of downtown Kansas City shows the streets empty on March 31. Photo by Travis Meier.

A picture looking west down 13th street in Kansas City shows empty streets on March 31. Photo by Travis Meier.

Caution tape covers a chair sitting outside of an office building downtown Kansas City on March 31. Photo by Travis Meier.

Caution tape covers a chair sitting outside of an office building downtown Kansas City on March 31. Photo by Travis Meier.

Caution tape covers a merry-go-round at Case Park on March 31. The city put it up to keep people off of the playground equipment during the pandemic. Photo by Travis Meier.

Caution tape is strung throughout climbing equipment at Case Park on March 31. Photo by Travis Meier.

Caution tape is strung throughout climbing equipment at Case Park on March 31. Photo by Travis Meier.

Caution tape lays on the turf of Case Park on March 31. The city put it up to keep people off of the playground equipment. Photo by Travis Meier.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The streets of downtown are much quieter after Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a “stay-at-home” order that went into effect March 24.

Photos taken on Thursday, March 31 between 6:30 and 8 p.m. show streets largely devoid of cars. Caution tape is wrapped around a chair and park equipment in an effort to keep people off of shared surfaces.

While the roads aren’t completely without traffic, there is a noticeable difference. What is normally an active time of the week for people downtown looking forward to the weekend is now mostly quiet as people remain inside.

Both Missouri and Kansas have now issued statewide “stay-at-home” orders. As of now, Kansas’ order lasts through at least April 19. Missouri’s lasts through April 24.

FOX4 is tracking the coronavirus. Stay informed by clicking or tapping, here.