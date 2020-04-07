Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The streets of downtown are much quieter after Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a “stay-at-home” order that went into effect March 24.
Photos taken on Thursday, March 31 between 6:30 and 8 p.m. show streets largely devoid of cars. Caution tape is wrapped around a chair and park equipment in an effort to keep people off of shared surfaces.
While the roads aren’t completely without traffic, there is a noticeable difference. What is normally an active time of the week for people downtown looking forward to the weekend is now mostly quiet as people remain inside.
Both Missouri and Kansas have now issued statewide “stay-at-home” orders. As of now, Kansas’ order lasts through at least April 19. Missouri’s lasts through April 24.
