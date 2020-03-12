Planet Comicon postpones Kansas City event

A cosplayer dressed as Wonderwoman poses for a photograph during the Comic convention “Comic Con” on October 26, 2018 at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris. (Photo by – / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: STR instead of Lionel Bonaventure. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon Kansas City announced Thursday afternoon that they will be canceling their event next weekend.

This comes after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a State of Emergency declaration in Kansas City

Under the proclamation, all events with more than 1,000 attendees within the city are canceled.

PCKC said they will be shifting their efforts to new event dates which will be in late summer or early fall of 2020 and will be announced in the coming days.

The event was scheduled for Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22 at Bartle Hall.

PCKC said options for fans to credit forward current admission purchases ton future events, either the rescheduled fall convention or spring 2021 convention, will be offered.

Refunds of all professional photo ops are beginning Thursday and will continue over the next several days.

The news comes not long after Big 12 confirmed that they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Big 12 Championship.

The tournament was scheduled to take place all weekend at Sprint Center.

The Southeastern Conference also announced Thursday that they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. The Big 10 and ACC also canceled their tournaments.

The MLS also suspended all play for 30 days, starting immediately on March 12.

On March 11, just hours after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the NCAA banned fans from attending the March Madness tournament.

The NBA also suspended the rest of their season.