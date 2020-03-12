Planet Comicon postpones Kansas City event
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon Kansas City announced Thursday afternoon that they will be canceling their event next weekend.
This comes after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a State of Emergency declaration in Kansas City
Under the proclamation, all events with more than 1,000 attendees within the city are canceled.
PCKC said they will be shifting their efforts to new event dates which will be in late summer or early fall of 2020 and will be announced in the coming days.
The event was scheduled for Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22 at Bartle Hall.
PCKC said options for fans to credit forward current admission purchases ton future events, either the rescheduled fall convention or spring 2021 convention, will be offered.
Refunds of all professional photo ops are beginning Thursday and will continue over the next several days.
The news comes not long after Big 12 confirmed that they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Big 12 Championship.
The tournament was scheduled to take place all weekend at Sprint Center.
The Southeastern Conference also announced Thursday that they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. The Big 10 and ACC also canceled their tournaments.
The MLS also suspended all play for 30 days, starting immediately on March 12.
On March 11, just hours after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the NCAA banned fans from attending the March Madness tournament.
The NBA also suspended the rest of their season.