Platte, Clay counties extend stay-at-home order through May 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two counties in the Northland have joined Kansas City in extending their stay-at-home orders until mid-May.

Platte and Clay counties both announced Friday their orders will continue until May 15, 2020.

They join Kansas City, which already has a portion of its city limits in both counties, and Jackson County in the extension. Kansas City Mayor Lucas made the city’s announcement early Thursday, and Jackson County followed later that day.

Health officials have cited estimates that the Kansas City area will not see a peak in coronavirus cases until the end of April, later than statewide peaks are projected.

“By extending these orders past our peak date, we can make sure everyone’s efforts to protect the people in our community and help our health care workers are successful,” Clay County officials said in news releases. “This also allows us time to begin planning a safe path for the future.

Platte County Health Director Mary Jo Vernon said they are trying to avoid another uptick in cases.

“If we open up the county too soon, it has been proven that a second wave of the virus can occur, which would require the restrictions to be put back in place for a longer period,” she said.

Kansas and Missouri’s governors have already extended the statewide stay-at-home orders through May 3.

But Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pledged after that, “people are going to go back to work” so the state’s economy can begin to recover from the coronavirus shutdown.