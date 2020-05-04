Platte County businesses make adjustments, reopen to customers

PARKVILLE, Mo. — After being shut down since Saint Patrick’s Day, some businesses in Platte County say stormy weather did not prevent them from finally reopening Monday.

Starting up again is still a far cry from business as usual.

At the Farmhouse candle shop, workers say they just want to see smiling faces again.

There’s a feeling that we have been cooped up for far too long.

But it’s not just a matter of unlocking the doors and throwing out the welcome mat.

The Farmhouse is re-opening gradually, making sure everything is spic-and-span with plenty of sanitizer on hand.

The shop is seeing customers by appointment only for two hours. The rest of the day, people can still call or place orders online and then pick them up at the curb.

“We would have only one appointment, so if one person comes and they want to bring a spouse, that’s fine,” said Lauren Watson, store manager. “And after they are done, we can have another appointment. We limit it to 30 minutes. We feel like that’s more than enough to grab what you’re wanting.”

Across the street at The Craic restaurant and bar, workers have not resumed serving breakfast yet. They want to see how lunch goes first.

The eatery has eliminated about half of it’s seating, spacing tables further apart and reducing the number of stools at the bar.

Keeping track of customers may be a challenge but so far, there’s not many people venturing inside.

Many of the businesses say they have survived on carry-out and online orders from their regular customers.

And it appears they may continue to depend on that business for some time to come.