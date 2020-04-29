Platte County changes course, announces stay at home order will end May 3

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Platte County has changed course and revised its stay at home order, which will now end just before midnight May 3.

This brings Platte County in line with plans at the state level, but leaves the county at odds with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ plan to extend the city’s stay at home order until May 15.

The Platte County Health Department Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to revise the stay at home order, which was originally in line with the city’s plan to re-open May 15.

The new order declares that Platte County has met triggers to move to a phase 2 re-opening schedule.

Those triggers included a reduction in new COVID-19 cases for at least 14 days, hospitals being able to treat all COVID-19 patients without crisis standards of care, all symptomatic people can be tested and public health can maintain active case and contact isolation monitoring.

The order will allow businesses to re-open with certain guidelines to meet social distancing requirements.

Each business that serves food will have to create a re-opening plan and display the information to customers on or near the door. Mass gatherings of 10 or more people is still not permitted.

The county is still encouraging people at high risk to stay home except for essential activities.

The order only applies to areas in Platte County that are not within the city limits of Kansas City.

You can read Platte County’s amended order here.

