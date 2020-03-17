Platte County Health Department orders all restaurants to shut down dining rooms

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — On Tuesday the Platte County Health Department ordered all public and private restaurants in the county to shut down their dining rooms immediately.

The order will remain in place until April 1, 2020.

“This order is intended to curb the spread of infection related to COVID-19 and will be reassessed regularly to determine when this permit suspension may be lifted on a limited or unlimited basis,” the health department said in a news release.

Restaurants are still allowed to deliver food, offer curbside pickup and or serve food through a drive-through.

“The order does not apply to deli operations with no seating for customers. Nor does the order apply to take away food from convenient stores,” the news release said.

Bars, restaurants and more in the immediate metro were also asked to close, with some minor exceptions, for the next 15 days.

Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri; Jackson County; Johnson County, Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas all agreed to the closures.

It will affect restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters in those four areas, effective just after midnight March 17 for 15 days.

There is an exception for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.

The four jurisdictions will also reevaluate on April 1.