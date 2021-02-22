Platte County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, following Clay County and Kansas City

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department announced Monday that it is updating COVID-19 health restrictions in the county, with no restrictions on hours at bars and restaurants or large gatherings.

The department said the updated health order goes into effect Monday at 3 p.m. and will allow restaurants, bars and taverns to resume operating under their permitted hours and are no longer required to close at midnight. Also, there is no longer a size limit on gatherings, as long as customers follow masking and social-distancing requirements.

Events attended by more than 10 people are no longer required to submit a mitigation plan to the health department.

“The number of cases reported in Platte County and throughout the region have been dropping consistently since early January, making it possible to ease restrictions”, Mary Jo Vernon said, director at the health department. “The number of hospitalizations in the region has also dropped.”

The health board also discussed the fact that Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas eased restrictions in last Friday. Clay County followed suit on Feb. 21.

“Consistency throughout the Northland is important to avoid confusion among business operators and patrons,” Vernon said. “Plus, we don’t want our businesses to be at a competitive disadvantage by forcing them to close earlier than those in neighboring jurisdictions.”

Vernon stressed the importance of remaining vigilant with wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

“We all want life to return to normal, but we need to ease into these changes slowly. The numbers are improving, but we’re still in the midst of a pandemic,” Vernon said. “We must continue to protect ourselves and our families by wearing face coverings and physically distancing. By following these simple measures and getting the vaccine when it’s available to you, together we can end this pandemic.”