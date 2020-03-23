Platte County reports first COVID-19 case

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department announced Monday its first positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.

The department said an investigation is underway. Close contacts with the individual will be notified and requested to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The Platte County Health Department continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the individual while they were infectious,” the department said in a release.

As of Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health is reporting 183 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, not including Platte County. Four deaths have been reported with one in Jackson, Boone and St. Louis County and one in the city of St. Louis just announced Tuesday afternoon.

Sixty-nine of the cases have been reported in St. Louis County, 17 in Kansas City and Boone County, 15 in the city of St. Louis and 10 in Jackson County.

A stay-at home order will go into effect Tuesday for Platte County, along with Kansas City, Jackson, Clay and Cass County in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Douglas, Atchison and Miami in Kansas.

The order directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.